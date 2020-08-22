BELOIT
The 1 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center is now open in Beloit after just eight months of construction, and other economic development projects are moving ahead in spite of COVID-19 disruption.
Hiring at the facility continues even as the company has brought on more than 500 full-time workers.
Employees' first day at the new Amazon facility was Aug. 16, according to a company news release. Workers there will pack and ship large items, including sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, bicycles and larger household goods.
“We are thrilled to officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Beloit, Wisconsin,” said Amazon Beloit Site Manager Jason Berg. “We have an incredible staff on board, and we’re excited to be offering industry-leading jobs with comprehensive benefits.”
Because of COVID-19, Amazon says it has invested in numerous safety measures, including stocking up on supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, thermal cameras, sanitizing wipes and gloves. It also has added disinfectant spraying in buildings and has asked employees to help with safety-related tasks such as temperature checks and social distancing.
Meanwhile, development continues on a range of projects in Beloit, from industrial expansion to redevelopment.
”We are thrilled that construction and development projects have been moving forward at a record pace, even despite any impacts from the response to COVID-19,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said.
“Having companies like Amazon who chose to develop in Beloit is a game-changer for our community; we certainly welcome Amazon and the 500-plus full-time jobs to our city.”
In 2019, the Beloit Planning and Building Services Division issued 1,171 building permits worth an estimated $138.38 million in construction value. As of Aug. 18, the city has issued 767 building permits this year worth about $77.42 million in construction value.
Here are some of the major projects underway:
NorthStar
Work continues on a new electron accelerator production building at the Beloit headquarters of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, 1800 Gateway Blvd., to help the company increase the non-uranium domestic supply of molybdenum-99.
The $34 million accelerator project is being built simultaneously with the isotope processing facility, which broke ground in 2019. The processing facility, built next to the in-progress accelerator building, will help the company avoid shipping delays between irradiation and processing of Mo-99.
Installation of equipment and commissioning are expected in 2021, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to validate the project in 2022.
ABC Supply
In 2018, ABC Supply announced it would build a $30.5 million, four-story office building at the corner of White Avenue and Prince Hall Drive.
The 132,000-square-foot building is expected to house 270 to 300 employees initially and could house up to 600 once it is complete. It will hold the company's administrative, accounting, finance and credit departments.
The building is expected to be finished this summer.
Lyons TRU to Nature
After its acquisition of Tru Aseptics in Beloit, Lyons Magnus announced plans for a 62,000-square-foot building expansion for blending, processing and filling products associated with fruit and flavor solutions for various industries.
The total capital investment in Beloit is estimated at $70 million, and construction is underway on the addition and renovation of the former Allied Games building.
Beloit Snappers
Construction on a 3,500-seat downtown stadium on Shirland Avenue next to the Rock River began in June, and the $32 million project is expected to wrap up next summer.
The stadium will feature a grandstand with administrative offices and player facilities, concessions and restrooms, and a stadium club for 300-plus people that can be used for year-round events. The main concourse will completely circle the field and will feature a main entry gate at center field. Outdoor group areas will be located in left field and right field, with a kids' playground and inflatable area planned for the outfield concourse.
Powerhouse
Beloit College's redevelopment of the former Blackhawk Power Generating Station on the Rock River is expected to wrap up this fall, with the college dedicating the first section of the facility in February.
The $38 million project completely overhauled the former power station and added a student union and resource center with flexible meeting spaces, a complete fitness/wellness center, food service, indoor field house and a lecture hall/movie theater.
Visit Beloit
Construction to transform the former Angel Museum on the Rock River is expected to start this month, and Visit Beloit staffers could relocate from their temporary Eclipse Center location to their new home by the end of the year, said Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini.
Renovations to the historic building are “imminent,” Ruffini said, and he plans to sign a construction contract worth $852,500 to jump-start a 120-day work timeline.