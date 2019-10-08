JANESVILLE

Aldi shoppers will be able to return to their grocery routine once the renovated store reopens next week.

The Aldi store on Deerfield Drive in Janesville will reopen to the public at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaway and sweepstakes, according to a news release.

Aldi stayed open for much of its remodeling but closed in recent weeks as the project wrapped up.

A new store layout will include more refrigerated space and be easier to navigate, according to the release. Aldi recently expanded its offerings to include 40% more fresh food.

The first 100 shoppers on Oct. 17 will receive gift cards as part of the store's golden ticket giveaway and can enter a sweepstakes for a year's supply of Aldi produce, according to the release.

The Janesville store is one of more than 1,300 stores to be remodeled nationwide by the end of 2020. The company spent $1.9 billion on the remodels, according to the release.