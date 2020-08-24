JANESVILLE
Gazette parent company Adams Publishing Group has announced longtime executive Mary Jo Villa is stepping aside from a leadership role she’s held for more than two decades in Janesville.
In an announcement Monday, Adams announced Villa, the regional president of the company’s southern Wisconsin media group, is leaving, and Adams has hired Orestes Baez, a newspaper industry veteran, as the new president of the southern Wisconsin group.
Baez comes to Wisconsin after working for two years as the regional vice president of a chain of Gannett-owned local newspapers in Michigan.
Baez now takes the helm of a region that includes several weekly newspapers and area daily newspapers The Gazette, the Beloit Daily News, the Watertown Daily Times, the Daily Jefferson County Union as well as the commercial print plant Adams operates in Janesville.
In an interview at The Gazette on Monday, Baez said he was drawn to southern Wisconsin because he believes it has a strong foundation as a local news media market.
"They (Adams’ southern Wisconsin newspapers) seem to be focusing on local journalism, which is one of the best, defendable outposts that we have. There was a good brand recognition in the marketplace from what I can tell. Those things were strong indicators that there was some opportunity,” Baez said.
Villa has held a variety of executive leadership roles for The Gazette and its sister media companies in a career in Janesville that has spanned 30 years, including in human resources and later as chief operating officer for Bliss Communications, the former parent of The Gazette.
In 2019, following Adams’ acquisition of Bliss holdings, Villa transitioned from chief operating officer at Bliss to the role of president of Adams’ southern Wisconsin newspaper division.
She’s served in leadership at Bliss and Adams’ regional operations through tumultuous periods in the newspaper industry, including during the Great Recession, and most recently, during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Villa said when Adams acquired Bliss, she’d committed to at least a year at the helm of Adams’ southern Wisconsin holdings “because the first year of an acquisition is so important. Villa said she’s now stepping aside from the news media industry in large part to spend more time with her family.
“COVID brought into perspective my family and the fact that I don't spend as much time with them as I want,” Villa said. “It’s just you realize how fleeting time is. And I’ve spent a lot of time here.”
The newspaper industry continues to face heavy headwinds, namely, a continued outward migration of advertisers that has resulted in cuts to individual newspapers, including in newsrooms.
Baez said the biggest short-term challenge for local newspapers is to find ways to serve small and midsize businesses that remain locked in a day-to-day struggle under an economic downturn driven by COVID-19.
In Michigan, Baez said he helped spearhead a model that allowed several newsrooms under Gannett ownership to team up on news projects with a statewide focus.
He said last year, multiple newsrooms in the chain worked together to tackle different aspects of CTE brain injuries in youth football.
“The issue is one of breaking down silos, being collaborative and sharing resources,” Baez said. “Because you just don’t have the employee base you used to have, that you could depend on, and you don’t want that to be an impediment to being able to move something forward.”