TOWN OF CLINTON
Twenty southeast Wisconsin farmers endorsed Rep. Bryan Steil’s reelection bid at an event Wednesday on a Clinton-area farm.
Town of La Prairie crop farmer Bob Arndt was quoted in a news release praising Steil’s advocacy for new trade deals, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Arndt said the price of his soybeans rose from $7.50 to $10.50.
“I appreciate the fact that Bryan has some business experience in the private sector, and he knows what it takes to make a business work,” Arndt said. “…Bryan has done a great job of working with the president in trying to make the people that we trade with understand that we have to have a fair trade deal.”
Also at the Brandl Dairy Farm, Steil announced he received the Friend of Farm Bureau award from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
Steil, a Republican, seeks a second term in the House of Representatives. He is opposed by Democrat Roger Polack of Caledonia in the Nov. 3 elections.