BELOIT — If a community is to change the future its young people could see, it must first redefine how it views itself now.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles, the first-ever Black police chief of this city of 36,000, said Saturday he’s tired of a nickname he believes is meant to demean his town and marginalize it as a place defined by crime. “Be-troit” is a play on words comparing Beloit to Detroit, a metropolis long associated with rampant crime and urban decay.
“The stigma that people have placed on this city is the wrong statement,” he said. “And I’m doing my darndest to correct it.”
Sayle’s words came at a Black History Month breakfast and program Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church on Beloit’s east side. The Beloit cop of 18 years was talking of strategies his officers and the Beloit School District have to disrupt the so-called “cradle to prison pipeline,” the disproportionately high rate of incarceration for Black people in Wisconsin and across the U.S.
Free-speech summer
This summer, Sayles said the school district the police department intend to partner on what he’s calling “Speeches at the Splash Pad,” a series of summertime events at Beloit’s public splash pads. They'll aim at allowing children of all ages to give speeches that highlight themselves, their identities and how they define their community.
Speeches at the Splash Pad will be open not only to the city’s 15% Black population but Sayles said the events will primarily aim to boost literacy and maintain educational and social ties for local Black students during summer break.
“With kids in underprivileged and marginalized communities, we know that literacy lacks,” Sayles said Saturday. “We want to have something where kids can come out and they can write and recite a paragraph, a speech, a poem whatever they want to do. They present their words and ideas to police officers who are there for them — there just to hear their story.”
Sayles, one of several Black residents who have emerged as leaders in the top ranks of Beloit’s school district and city hall, and Rock County’s government and judiciary system, spoke during Saturday's four-hour event. It included breakfast, pleas for justice and fairness, and tears in a social system in which Black people are imprisoned at five times the rate of white people.
Trends
Sayles and others spoke Saturday about hopeful signs in Beloit, including shootings in the city plummeting from more than 100 in 2021 to 28 last year. As of Saturday, it had been 387 days — nearly 13 months -- since the last shooting death in Beloit.
At the same time, car thefts, one of the most common crimes among Black youths, were down 47% in Beloit in 2022 compared to 2021.
Belying the hopeful data is the fact that for inmates at just one prison system for youths, Wisconsin’s Lincoln Hills, incarceration costs $33 million a year—about $427,000 a year per child imprisoned there, Dane County juvenile court Judge Everett Mitchell.
Willie Garrison, superintendent of the Beloit School District who for years taught social studies in Milwaukee’s public school district, said he’s heard those numbers before.
Human belonging
Garrison, who is Black, shared how he grew up in a Pentecostal church community that demanded his attendance at church events seven days a week. He said one of those days, Sundays, was the day the church held dinners to feed kids like him, youths with a single parent who didn’t always have enough to eat.
He credits church and a sense of belonging with keeping him out of the prison system that so many others he grew up around fell into. Garrison said that for children who now grow up in poverty and struggle as he did, being included in education—in the classroom itself—is not enough.
“Inclusion without belonging is only half the story,” Garrison told dozens of people Saturday who listened to him and other speakers in the sanctuary of the Baptist church. He then directed the people in church pews before him to embrace the person sitting next to them.
When they finished, he asked them to hug each other once again. He pointed out that for many Black youths, a simple hug, an outward sign of acceptance and belonging, is lacking.
Not criminals
Rock County Circuit Judge Ashley Morse is the first Black judge and only the second female judge in Rock County history.
Morse grew up in Prophetstown, a small, predominantly white town of 2,000 along the Rock River in northwestern Illinois. On Saturday, said that she grew up in an environment where authority figures often drew a line between what was considered juvenile crime and what was chalked up as youthful missteps.
Today, Morse said, some judicial system experts believe that line has increasingly blurred when it comes to how society and the criminal justice system views mistakes that Black youths make.
“For some, property vandalism for instance, is sometimes looked at as ‘Little Rascals’ behavior. We don’t criminalize that behavior. We look at it as ‘kids making dumb decisions.' You get grounded, but you’re not excluded in any way,” Morse said.
"But sometimes, when it’s Black and brown kids engaging in the same kind of behavior, we tend to instantly be more fearful of it and associate it with criminality versus what might be some kind of normal adolescent impulsivity.”
She said dramatically more often than for their white counterparts, Black children are coping with emotional trauma which can lead to behavior that may be illegal, yet isn’t always driven by pure criminal intent.
Morse said she’s supportive of communities spending time addressing and dealing with the effects of trauma. She said it’s not just on local court and criminal justice systems.
“We have to have everyone -- school teachers, law enforcement, service providers, everybody -- engaged in the conversations for youths right now. That’s better than waiting and saying, ‘Oh, here’s the problem, the crime, which our criminal justice system will fix.’ It’s a much, much larger issue.”