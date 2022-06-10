A Beloit man has been charged with two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and causing injury to a police officer for allegedly driving up to 40 miles an hour over posted speed limits in the Beloit area before crashing a U-Haul truck.
Johnny Aaron Curtis-Smith, 46, was charged in Rock County Circuit Court on June 7 after allegedly engaging in multiple high-speed chases with Rock County sheriff's deputies and town of Beloit and South Beloit, Ill., police just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3.
Police first responded to a traffic complaint about a vehicle being driven recklessly on U.S. Highway 51 near State Highway 11, going 75 miles per hour 35-55 mile-per-hour speed zones and disregarding red lights, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court states.
Curtis-Smith is free on a $7,500 bond set by Rock County Circuit Judge Stephen D. Meyer during an initial appearance on June 9. The bond conditions state that Curtis-Smith is not allowed to drive a vehicle or make intentional contact with the deputies who arrested him, according to online court records.
A Rock County sheriff's deputy alleged that they saw Curtis-Smith hit a parked vehicle in the Carnegie Avenue area before driving into South Beloit, according to the complaint. Police later found the U-Haul being driven through the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts near Beloit Memorial High School while students were present outside. Officers ultimately arrested Curtis-Smith after he crashed the U-Haul after two deputies attempted to stop him by pushing the U-Haul with their squad cars.
Following the crash, Curtis-Smith allegedly attempted to flee, the complaint states, but was apprehended by deputies. One of the deputies involved in the arrest suffered a hand injury while attempting to put handcuffs on Curtis-Smith, according to the complaint, and was later treated at Mercy Hospital’s emergency room for hand swelling and bruising.
Curtis-Smith will be back in court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing.
