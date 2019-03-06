BURLINGTON

UW Extension will offer a farm succession program March 20 in Burlington to help farmers navigate the future of their farms, according to a release.

The program will help farmers understand their financial position so they can discuss the future with their families, according to the release. Many farms are struggling with tight finances, and some have no clear line of succession in ownership.

The seminar will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 20 at Gateway Technical College, 496 McCanna Parkway, room 100. The cost is $15 and includes lunch.

Contact the Walworth County Extension office at 262-741-4951 to register.