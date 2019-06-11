ELKHORN

From farm animals to show choir and from coffee cake to sausage, this year's Walworth County Dairy Breakfast will have a wide array of options for attendees.

The event organized by the Walworth County Farm Bureau is 6 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.

Tickets include milk, coffee, juice, scrambled eggs, sausages, pancakes, cheese and ice cream.

Kathy Papcke, office manager for the Walworth County Farm Bureau, said this year's event will include plenty of entertainment and opportunities to learn.

"We just want people to come out to help support and learn about the dairy industry," Papcke said.

The coffee cake contest returns this year and will include a kids competition for the first time. Face painting, small animal displays and crafts will be available for children.

The Rock and Walworth county 4-H show choir Heat Wave will perform at 9:30 a.m.

"It’s just a really fun event with options for everybody," Papcke said.

Organizers want locals to learn more about dairy farming in the area.

The event includes free bus rides to Sugar Creek Dairy, a farm run by Rick and Marleen Adams of Elkhorn for more than 20 years.

The Adamses, who milk about 600 cows, will show visitors the different aspects of dairy farming, including milking parlors, the calf facility, feed storage and milk trucks.

"It's just great to experience where the milk and cheese comes from. Milk and other dairy items are important and can be found in stuff people don't even think about, so we want to show people where their food comes from," Rick Adams said.