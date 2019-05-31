The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency will once again accept applications for a land conservation program starting Monday, June 3.

The conservation reserve program stopped accepting applications last fall after the 2014 Farm Bill expired. This year's signup covers land management practices such as grassed waterways, wetland restoration and more, according to a news release.

Continuous signup contracts are 10 to 15 years in length. Existing program participants with expiring contracts could be eligible for a one-year extension.

The program allows farmers to set aside land to reduce erosion, enhance water quality and improve soil health, according to the release.

For more information or to apply, visit fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services and click on "conservation programs."