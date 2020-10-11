JANESVILLE
Despite a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and low early estimates, Rock County crop farmers are hopeful for a profit on this year’s crops.
"If we look at today's market prices, where we're at with soybean and corn prices today is where three or four months ago farmers never dreamed we'd see this year," said Nick Baker, Rock County agriculture agent.
As COVID-19 closed down global markets, agriculture markets struggled. Baker said agriculture is intertwined with daily life and the overall economy. He cited corn’s use in ethanol production: People had fewer reasons to leave the house during the pandemic, so less ethanol was used to fuel cars, which lowered demand and the possible year-end profit for corn.
Today, though, the numbers look good, Baker said.
“But the good news is people are traveling more now, and we're seeing prices come back up, which means there must be some demand out there for our crops. That’s a good thing,” he said.
“Farmers have a little optimism because we're finally above that break-even price, so farmers can actually make a little money, hopefully."
Farm City Elevator, which operates in Brodhead, Milton, Orfordville and Darien, lists local cash bids at $3.60 per bushel of corn and $10.04 per bushel of soybeans.
Those numbers are up from 2019, when corn fetched $3.49 a bushel and soybeans $8.09 per bushel.
Part of that increase is thanks to a full, healthy crop.
“I would say soybeans are down from what has been seen in the last two years, but still good to very good, and I expect corn to be very good to excellent,” Baker said.
Crop prices act much like other financial markets: They fluctuate daily, even hourly, as crop situations adjust for weather, other economic situations and demand.
Prices overall have continued to fall since 2013. A weak global economy prompts a decrease in exports. An increase in crop production in South America has also hurt the U.S. markets.
Dairy farmers have struggled to stay in business more than crop farmers, but Baker said people involved in every aspect of agriculture have struggled in recent years. During years of higher prices, as is the case this year, it’s important to take advantage, he said.
"The last couple years with the low prices, some farmers have had to extend some credit and take on some debt to continue on,” Baker said.
“And, you know, we understand that when prices are good, you take advantage of them, and you make any upgrades or improvements you can make when you have money and store away some money for the tough years," he said. "Pay down any debt or bills you have and prepare for the roller-coaster that is agriculture.”
Rock County has about 1,500 farms, and about 60 of them are dairy operations. The rest focus on crops such as corn and soybeans.
Rock County farmer Doug Rebout grows both on his farm outside Janesville. He said after 2019, when farmers barely broke even, this year's numbers are a welcome change.
“This year's yield is above average," he said. "It’s not our best yield ever, but it is a good crop this year. We’re getting some really good yields.
“The last couple years have been tough with the rains and everything, both during planting season and harvesting season. This year, we pretty much had ideal weather all year long, and that helped give us a better yield.”
Rebout said he is averaging about 64 bushels an acre for soybeans and estimated corn will produce about 210 bushels per acre. A dry spell in August likely lowered some of the yield, but he called 2020 “an ideal year” for weather after rain hammered last year’s crops.
Now it’s up to farmers to decide when they should sell their yields.
“We’re looking at it, and just like anyone else it’s a matter of, ‘Do I sell now, do I wait?’ It is one of the best prices it’s been in a long time, so you kind of sit there and wonder if it will go up,” Rebout said.
“It’s mixed emotions right now, but selling stuff at the prices we have right now, you’ve got to be happy with it.”
Baker shares Rebout’s hopeful sentiments.
"Weather and prices are two things that are kind of out of farmers' control, and you just try and take advantage of the opportunities when they present themselves. And the good news is, for farmers, that prices are improving. We're about the highest we've been for the last year right now for both soybean and corn prices.
"So there's some hope there."