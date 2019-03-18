A statewide program is offering compensation for farmers whose roofs were damaged by heavy snowfall.

Focus on Energy, an energy efficiency and renewable resource program funded by Wisconsin utility companies, is offering a 25 percent bonus in addition to its regular incentives for farmers with damaged barn roofs, according to a news release.

Money can also be used to replace some damaged equipment, such as lights and fans, with energy-efficient options. The program will launch Wednesday.

To be eligible, farmers must make weather-related repairs this year and be customers of a participating Focus on Energy utility. They should apply for a bonus request by June 1, and they must finish projects and submit incentive paperwork by Nov. 30.

Farmers can visit the program's website or call 888-947-7828.