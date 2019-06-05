JANESVILLE

This year's Rock County Pork Fest will offer a new experience, organizers said.

The cookout, scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, will focus more on a family environment than entertainment.

"It's going to be more like a picnic this year," said Rock County Pork Producers President Randy Kleven.

The event at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds will not have a live band or entertainment, but local radio stations will be at this year's cookout playing music. Attendees will be given raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a new grill and free pork chops.

"It’s a nice environment, and Mom and Dad don’t have to cook or pick up fast food," Kleven said.

Kleven said the changes are intended to encourage more people to attend the event rather than pick up food in the drive-through.

Meals are $10 for two pork chops, potato salad, a dinner roll and a beverage. Proceeds go back into the community, Kleven said.

"We earn the money at the cookout so that we can give it back to local kids and the community," he said. "We give out three scholarships, and we do a lot of projects to help prepare for the fair and other events at the fairgrounds each year."

The Rock County Pork Producers group is preparing for thousands of visitors and plans to serve more than 7,000 meals.

The group will prepare more than 25,000 pork chops and bag about 10,000 for resale after the event.

"We are technically only selling for the four hours we mentioned," Kleven said, "but as long as we have chops left and people are still coming, we're going to keep serving people pork chops."