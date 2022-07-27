JANESVILLE
When he was a kid in Delavan, Kyle Adams showed rabbits through 4-H at local fairs. Now he’s involved in a different way, as a judge for rabbit showmanship.
Adams had taken a break from rabbits when he went to college. Things changed when he met his husband.
“When my husband and I got together he wanted rabbits,” Adams said. “I’m like, ‘okay, just another animal to care for.’ Now we’re about 14 years into the rabbit world.”
Adams said both his mother and sister have rabbits now too, and specifically English Lops are in his barn at home. He’s been a judge at the Rock County 4-H Fair for the past three years, but also judges at other fairs too including Dane County, St. Croix County and at some county fairs in Illinois. This year will be Adams’ first year judging at the Wisconsin State Fair for showmanship, which he said he’s excited about.
Adams said he enjoys learning about the judging style of fellow judges and what they’ve learned from judging at different fairs.
“I think the fun thing about judging, especially with the showmanship, is the weird things kids say.
One youth exhibitor, for instance, mistakenly said “chicken breast” instead of “pigeon breast” while showing their rabbit to Adams, which he recalls as “ just hilarious.”
Pigeon breast refers to a protrusion of the chest, according to MedlinePlus.
“You see kids fumble with their words and those kinds of things, but then how they recuperate from that is important too,” Adams said. “Since I’ve judged here a couple of times, once I get to the older group, I remember I was working with them when they were little. So it’s nice to see how they’ve matured and how seriously they take the project.”
Drawing and Painting
Ciera Ballmer, like Adams, grew up in 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA). Ballmer remembers exhibiting at the Rock County 4-H Fair.
“At an exhibitor, I always looked forward to having my items judged and getting that feedback,” Ballmer said. “Showing it off for the judge, but also fairgoers, I always enjoyed that part of the fair.”
Ballmer is now a family and consumer education teacher at Parker High School in Janesville. Through her experience in 4-H and her background in food and health science, she wanted to get involved at the fair again.
So, she became a judge.
Ballmer has been a judge at the Rock County 4-H Fair and at fairs in Washington County, Jefferson County and Dane County. She will be at the Winnebago County Fair in Oshkosh next week.
Her mother and sister are judges, too.
Ballmer isn’t a judge at this year’s Rock County 4-H Fair, serving rather as a superintendent for drawing and painting.
“I love arts and crafts and photography, sewing, whether it's home, or the clothes side,” Ballmer said. “Then I have a background in agriculture. I really enjoy the culinary arts and the food science portion because that combines things and that’s what I teach.”
She said judging the food competitions can be fun since you get to eat all day.
“My favorite part of judging is just knowing how much pride those kids take in their project itself,” Ballmer said. “The end result, but also the process of getting there. They’re just so focused on the projects and what they’re able to learn and try new things. It’s really cool to see them develop their skills over the years.”
In Rock County, Ballmer said she has been impressed by the kids participating in the drawing and painting showcase.
“The third and fourth-graders are wowing the judges and then the advanced classes we're just getting into,” Ballmer said. “They definitely can be in a museum.”
Foods, Cake Decorating
When asked how long she had been involved in the Rock County 4-H Fair, Jeanne Smith-Corlett, the superintendent of the foods and cake decorating department, had to take a moment to think. Her daughter turned 44 this weekend, and recalled her being around 12 years-old when she started competing at the fair. If you do the math, that’s over 30 years of involvement.
Soon after both her son and daughter became involved, Smith-Corlett became the assistant superintendent of the foods and cake decorating department.
She stepped into the world of cake decorating when tragedy struck her family. Her mother, a local cake decorator, died in an accident and Smith-Corlett took over, finishing cake for scheduled weddings.
Her family buried her mother on a Thursday and Smith-Corlett set up six wedding cakes on the following Saturday. She was 30 at the time and had her two young kids.
“My mother was a fabulous cake decorator,” Smith-Corlett recalls. “In fact, we give an award every year in her memory.
Smith-Corlett’ has been the superintendent of the food and cake decorating department for many years now.
“I’m in charge of making sure all the foods get in the right place. Everything’s ready to go, we have just under 400 entries,” she said.
She tries to teach youth exhibitors by correcting them and giving them “tips and tricks.”
“If the kids come in and they get these chocolate cakes, let’s say it's stuck to the bag…I will tell them next time to cut out a square of parchment paper and put it on top of the cakes,” she said. “(Then) you won’t have that problem.”
Smith-Corlett said she is most impressed with the kids that improve year over year and those who show her tricks she hasn’t even seen before. And she said she has never seen the quality of the cakes or food projects go down.