After two-straight months of abnormally dry conditions, Rock County was recently declared to be experiencing a severe drought. Previously designated as a county suffering moderate drought conditions, a high pressure system bringing sunny, clear skies this week compounded an already perilous situation. In Janesville, the 0.03 inches of rain thus far in June is well below the town’s 4.36-inch average for the month.
Sarah Marquardt of the National Weather Service said Janesville accumulated half the precipitation it usually does since March 1. If the area does not receive significant rainfall soon, she said the drought could worsen and be deemed extreme.
“With dry weather and the heat, that is starting to stress vegetation. If the dry conditions continue, it will have an impact on agriculture,” she said.
According to the National Weather Service, an extreme drought is defined by major crop and pasture losses, extreme fire danger and widespread water shortages or restrictions.
This will mean trouble for local farmers, who have already suffered setbacks due to the extremely dry weather. Doug Rebout, a partner at the Roger Rebout & Sons farm in rural Janesville, said on Thursday that farmers “desperately need rain right now.”
“It’s bad," Rebout said. “If we don’t get rain here in the next couple days, then that’s going to have an impact on our yields coming up this fall.”
In the short term, there’s a bit of good news as Janesville is forecasted to receive rain over the weekend. Showers are expected tonight with more precipitation on Sunday night.
If things remain the same, however, drastic measures may need to be taken.
Gov. Scott Walker, in 2012, issued an emergency drought order that sped up the process for farmers who wanted permits to divert water from local lakes and streams for irrigation.
Gov. Tony Evers, during a visit to the Rebout farm on Thursday, was asked if he might make a similar call. He said he's reticent, because drawing water from lakes and streams creates instability.
“But I never say never ‘no’ a situation like that," Evers said. "If it’s something we should consider, we will. But I do know that taking water directly from lakes and rivers causes problems downstream, upstream and every place in between.”
