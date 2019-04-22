Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, is asking for input on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, President Donald Trump’s replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Officials of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Small Business Administration, Wisconsin Farm Service Agency and “industry experts” will speak, while local residents may submit written comments, at a hearing set for 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burlington Police Department Courtroom, 224 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, Steil said in a news release Monday.

Congress has not ratified the agreement. Democrats who control the House are a key hurdle, according to news reports.

Space is limited to the first 60 attendees. Those interested in attending can call Steil’s Janesville office with questions, 608-752-4050.