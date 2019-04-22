Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, is asking for input on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, President Donald Trump’s replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Officials of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Small Business Administration, Wisconsin Farm Service Agency and “industry experts” will speak, while local residents may submit written comments, at a hearing set for 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burlington Police Department Courtroom, 224 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, Steil said in a news release Monday.

Congress has not ratified the agreement. Democrats who control the House are a key hurdle, according to news reports.

Space is limited to the first 60 attendees. Those interested in attending can call Steil’s Janesville office with questions, 608-752-4050.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.