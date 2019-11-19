JANESVILLE

Farmers can apply for federal reimbursement for stored products lost in natural disasters in 2018 and 2019, the Rock County Farm Service Agency announced.

The On-Farm Loss Program, available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides compensation to farmers and producers who lost harvested commodities that were stored on farms, according to a news release.

Farmers can receive up to $125,000 in reimbursement. Payment is calculated using a 75% factored FSA payment rate multiplied by the quantity of lost product, according to the release.

To be eligible, farm storage structures must be located on farms and must not be used for commercial storage. Structures also must be sound enough that they could have maintained the quality of the product under normal circumstances, according to the release.

Commodities that are covered include barley, canola, chickpeas, corn, cotton, crambe (a flowering plant in the cabbage family), dry peas, flaxseed, grain sorghum, hay and alfalfa, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, rapeseed, rice, safflower seed, sesame seed, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

The program will not pay for damaged or destroyed storage structures, according to the release.

For specific commodity payment rates, to submit an application or for more information, call the Rock County Farm Service Agency at 608-754-6617 or visit farmers.gov/service-locator.