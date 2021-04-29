The northeastern half of Rock County is considered to be in a moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, which was updated Thursday.
The southwest half of the county remains in "abnormally dry" conditions, according to the drought monitor.
Cameron Miller, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sullivan, said Wednesday the lack of a soaking rain and recent warm weather could lead to drought here.
The drought monitor was updated Thursday to include a drought belt that extends from western Wisconsin, twisting and turning to the southeastern portion of the state.
Areas surrounding the strip of drought conditions are considered to be abnormally dry.
The Janesville area received 2.3 inches of rain between April 1 and 28, according to Janesville Wastewater Treatment Plant records. Janesville’s average April rainfall since 1948 is 3.4 inches.