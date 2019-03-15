Abigail Martin of Milton is one of five finalists for this year's Alice in Dairyland competition, according to a news release.

The winner will be selected May 11, when the competition wraps up a three-day weekend of activities at various Green County locations.

Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations job with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The winner travels across the state during her yearlong tenure to promote agriculture, according to the release.

Other finalists include Sarah Achenbach of Eastman, Cassandra Krull of Lake Mills, Mariah Martin of Brooklyn and Tess Zettle of Juda.