DELAVAN
A Milton woman is among six finalists to be the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Saturday.
Rachel Gerbitz’s family transitioned away from its small dairy farm when she was young, but she continued spending time in agriculture, according to a news release. She joined a 4-H program and the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association.
Gerbitz went on to study dairy science and life science communications at UW-Madison, according to the release. She also was involved in the Badger Dairy Club, Collegiate Farm Bureau and the Association of Women in Agriculture.
She graduated in 2019 and started working for Pioneer as a dairy promoter in northeast Wisconsin. She raises registered jersey heifers in her free time, the release states.
“I have always looked up to Alice in Dairyland as a role model in Wisconsin agriculture,” Gerbitz said in the release.
During her one-year tenure, Alice in Dairyland serves full-time as the state’s agricultural ambassador, according to the release. Whoever is chosen will give presentations and interviews across the state starting June 1.
The current Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin, is also from Milton.
“The personal growth the top candidates will experience just by being a part of the process will carry far into their future careers,” Martin said in the release.
The finalists will complete an extensive interview process across the next eight weeks, the release states. The next Alice will be selected after a set of programs in Walworth County that run from May 14-16.
Along with Gerbitz, other finalists include Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City, Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls and Grace Schroeder of Cashton.