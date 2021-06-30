As spring gives way to summer, flowers are in full bloom and pollinators are out in full force helping with a vital process leading to the growth of over 30% of the world’s food crops.
Except one major contributor isn’t as abundant as it once was — the wild bee.
Nationwide, wild bees are decreasing in numbers and things don’t appear to be improving anytime soon. A 2017 report by The Center for Biological Diversity determined more than 700 North American bee species are on the verge of extinction.
In Wisconsin, the native rusty-patched bumble bee — once prevalent throughout the state — declined by 87% over the past 20 years and was the first to be federally-listed as endangered. Many factors contribute to this drop, some of which include pesticides and parasites.
Managed honeybees face similar threats, but another problem besetting the hives is Colony Collapse Disorder. CCD is a phenomenon involving “dead colonies,” in which the worker bees flee or otherwise disappear, leaving the queen bee behind. Research has yet to pinpoint the exact cause, though the impacts are staggering.
The U.S. loses 40% of its colonies annually and a 2020 report on Wisconsin’s honey bee colonies found the state’s 16,000 colonies was 65% below the total from the year prior.
Such a loss can be devastating, as these pollinators contribute more than $15 billion to agriculture, according to the USDA, helping with growing many different fruits and vegetables.
Other existential threats plague bees in Wisconsin, which have equally detrimental consequences.
Joe Kincade, who owns the Southern Wisconsin Organics grocery store in Janesville sells produce at the Janesville farmers market. His operation uses both wild and managed bees to help grow his crops. He attributes losses he’s had, in both types of bees, to a lack of pollen due to dry weather conditions and the use of what he calls “crazy pesticides.”
Kincade points to a symbiosis between the two populations and when one is affected, generally the other is as well. “If your managed bees can’t be kept alive, you can guarantee a collapse of your wild bees,” he said.
For Michael Koehler, Koehler’s Honey Bee Farm, his biggest obstacle is the Varroa mite. The Varroa mite is an invasive species that originated from China and was first detected in the U.S. in 1987. “We get a lot of losses over the winter because of the Varroa mite. You’re talking anywhere from 30 to 90% losses over the winter,” he said.
Assistant scientist Hannah Gaines Day at UW-Madison, suggests there is a simple way residents can contribute to replenishing the winged pollinators. “One thing people can do to help all of the bees is to plant flowers in their yards and communities to provide more food for both managed and wild bees,” she said.
Day says it is important to choose flowers that will provide nectar and pollen and have not been treated with pesticides. The Xerces Society, a non-profit environmental organization, lists native plants on its website which are good for bees. Such plants include: Wild lupine, Butterfly milkweed, Cup plants, Field thistle and leadplants.
“Without pollinators, these plants can't produce fruit and seeds,” Day said of the importance of preserving the population of bees. “So in the long run you could see a negative impact on human health.”