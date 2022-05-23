After six years as manager of the Janesville Farmers Market, Emily Arthur is stepping down to pursue the next step in her marketing career.
The Craig High School graduate and the market’s longest-serving manager, Arthur brought her passion for downtown Janesville and led efforts to breathe new life into the Saturday event.
Over the last two years, the farmers market has moved from North Main Street to the downtown Town Square, a move Arthur said appealed to both the public and vendors.
“You put these new ideas into place, and then you have new vendors that are attracted to come in, and that excites your customers,” Arthur said. “That’s the most rewarding to me.”
She is departing the farmers market to take on a role in marketing and fundraising for ECHO, a nonprofit group that helps people with food, housing and transportation. She said the job will allow her to work from home with her young family—and to take Saturdays off.
Arthur transitions into her new job at ECHO in June but will remain with the farmers market and be available to help once a new manager is hired. The search for her replacement is currently underway, with Arthur anticipating the role to be filled around August ahead of the season ending in October.
Arthur will continue to serve on the farmers market’s board of directors. In that role, she hopes to help continue the growth of the market and bring new vendors and events into the mix.
“We've had so many compliments from people (who) just enjoy this area,” she said. “It’s more of an event and a destination for the weekend to hang out for a while instead of just quick grocery shopping. So I think whoever comes in helps grow this more and partner with different events and help boost it that way.”
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.