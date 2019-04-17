JANESVILLE

A dairy farm on the southern outskirts of Janesville has begun offering public tours to boost awareness of agriculture.

The Daluge farm, 3719 S. County G, began offering the interactive tours this month. The private tours are 90 minutes long and are available between April and October, according to a news release.

The family also will offer two five-day farm camps later this summer for kids ages 7 to 12. The camps provide an in-depth look at farm life and agriculture and run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day from Aug. 5-9 and Aug. 19-23.

Registration for the camps closes June 1. More information about the camps and tours is available on the farm's website.