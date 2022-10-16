JANESVILLE—As they close out this year's harvest, area farmers say they expect to see high yields, but profits are likely to be offset by higher costs for things like seeds, fertilizer and equipment.
“Though it was a shorter winter, planting was a bit delayed this year with the cold and wet spring,” said Jordan Schuler, regional crop educator for UW-Madison Extension Rock County.
Farmers ended up planting a couple of weeks later than they've hoped.
“We are usually done planting sweet corn by Father’s Day,” said Brian Lamb, co-owner of Papa's Sweet Corn & Honeycrisp Apples in South Beloit, Illinois.
This year, planting wasn't finished by July 1, Lamb said. There was a bonus, he noted: “This extended our selling season by having sweet corn available through September.”
Weather hasn’t always been kind this year, farmers said.
“Crops have been drier than previous years,” said Bill Barlass, of Barlass Farms in Janesville. “This crop season will not be an outstanding one.”
“It has been a fast and dry harvest season,” agreed Alan Sweeney, of Sweeney Farm in Edgerton. “We had to delay planting up to 14 days (which) will change the maturation of crops.”
Costs
Meanwhile, costs keep rising.
Input costs for things like seeds, fertilizer and equipment “have dramatically increased this year,” said Kirk Leach of Ed Leach Farm Inc. in Janesville. “Two years ago, I could purchase nitrogen fertilizer for $234 a ton. This year, the same fertilizer cost me $700 a ton.”
That situation isn't expected to improve next year. In 2023, input prices are projected to triple, according to Sweeney.
“I think it is important that the communities understand the predicament farmers are in,” Sweeney said. “Established farms will most likely be able to absorb the increase in input costs, but high-levied growers might not be able to.”
For most area farmers, decent yields are expected.
Sweeney and Barlass both grow corn in Rock County.
“Yields have been fairly good this year,” Barlass said.
Sweeney seconded that.
Sweeney said rising input costs might spur some area farmers to plant wheat in coming seasons rather than corn or soybeans.
“Wheat has a cheaper input cost compared to traditional crops,” Sweeney said.
Yields
“We have experienced higher yields this year compared to previous years,” said Kyle Thorn, of Roots Down Community Farm, of Milton. It sells organic vegetables including peppers, lettuce and tomatoes through a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program.
New approaches to agriculture help that.
“With the use of greenhouses, we can grow vegetables all year round,” Thorn noted.
