MONROE

Abigail Martin of Milton has been named the 72nd Alice in Dairyland.

Martin will serve a one-year term in the full-time public relations position through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Her job will be to travel the state and promote agriculture.

After she was selected, she told the crowd at the Saturday’s event in Monroe that she was “extremely honored.”

“I’m just blown away,” she said. “My legs are shaking like crazy right now.”

Martin is part of the fourth generation on her family’s Holstein farm, according to an earlier news release. She has previously worked in a marketing position with the Rock County 4-H Fair.

Kaitlyn Riley, of Gays Mills, was Martin’s predecessor.

Martin will begin her duties June 3.