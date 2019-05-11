MONROE

Abigail Martin of Milton has been named the 72nd Alice in Dairyland.

Martin will serve a one-year term in the full-time public relations position through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Her job will be to travel the state and promote agriculture.

After she was selected, she told the crowd at the Saturday’s event in Monroe that she was “extremely honored.”

“I’m just blown away,” she said. “My legs are shaking like crazy right now.”

Martin is part of the fourth generation on her family’s Holstein farm, according to an earlier news release. She has previously worked in a marketing position with the Rock County 4-H Fair.

Kaitlyn Riley, of Gays Mills, was Martin’s predecessor.

Martin will begin her duties June 3.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.