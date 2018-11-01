License and registration applications to grow industrial hemp in 2019 are now being accepted by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, according to a news release.
The application period runs through Dec. 31. Those who already have received licenses do not need to obtain another, but they must register if they plan to grow or process hemp next year, according to the release.
Grower licenses cost between $150 and $1,000, depending on the number of acres. Grower registration costs $350 each year.
Processor licenses are free. Processor registration is $100 annually, according to the release.
Wisconsin legalized hemp production last year. This year marked the state's first legal hemp crop in roughly 70 years.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse