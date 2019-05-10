JANESVILLE

Former Rock County Board member Dave Homan has been appointed to the county board's District 26 seat.

Homan held the seat from 2016 to 2018. He lost his re-election bid to Vicki Brown, who served as Rock County treasurer for 14 years.

Brown stepped down in March because she moved out of the district. Homan applied for the appointment and was sworn in at the board meeting Thursday.

District 26 covers wards 5 and 6 in the city of Janesville; wards 6 and 7 in the town of Rock; and wards 1, 2 and 7 in the town of Janesville.