01STOCK_FLOODING

DARIEN

A group of farmers and residents in the Darien area is collecting donations of farm equipment and other products for flood-stricken Nebraska, according to a press release.

Equipment, feed, hygiene products and over 150 cases of bottled water have been collected at Whiskey Ranch, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan, over the past two weeks. Items will be collected until Monday.

A semitrailer truck of donations will depart Wednesday, stopping at two Nebraska farms and at the town of Winslow, Nebraska, to drop off items, according to the release. 

Floods ravaged Winslow and other communities in eastern Nebraska in March. Winslow is located about an hour northwest of Omaha.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.