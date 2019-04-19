DARIEN

A group of farmers and residents in the Darien area is collecting donations of farm equipment and other products for flood-stricken Nebraska, according to a press release.

Equipment, feed, hygiene products and over 150 cases of bottled water have been collected at Whiskey Ranch, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan, over the past two weeks. Items will be collected until Monday.

A semitrailer truck of donations will depart Wednesday, stopping at two Nebraska farms and at the town of Winslow, Nebraska, to drop off items, according to the release.

Floods ravaged Winslow and other communities in eastern Nebraska in March. Winslow is located about an hour northwest of Omaha.