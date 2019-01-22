JANESVILLE

All Farm Service Agency offices will reopen Thursday, even though the partial federal government shutdown continues.

Some Farm Service Agency locations began providing limited services for existing tax documents and loans Jan. 17. That will continue at those locations until Thursday, when all offices will open and provide additional—but not all—services, according to a news release.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees the Farm Service Agency.

In another shutdown-related move, the deadline to apply for the market facilitation program has been extended from Jan. 15 to Feb. 14. That program assists farmers harmed by tariffs, according to the release.

Rock County's Farm Service Agency office is located at 440 N. Highway 14, Janesville. The Walworth County location is at 225 O'Connor Drive in Elkhorn.

