JANESVILLE

Farmers accustomed to arduous hours and tight finances can kick up their boots and relax Saturday for a night of comedy at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

Tim the Dairy Farmer—real name Tim Moffett—is a third-generation Florida dairy farmer who moonlights as a stand-up comedian and speaker. He will bring family-friendly, ag-centric jokes that appeal to farmers and non-farmers alike, Rock County Dairy Promotion Council President Julie Funk said.

The Dairy Promotion Council is organizing the event. Funk said she reached out to Tim the Dairy Farmer after reading and enjoying his recurring column in the Progressive Dairyman magazine.

The show Saturday will be filmed for an upcoming Netflix special. He enlisted Blue Collar Comedy Tour stars Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy to produce his new comedy album, “Farm Raised,” Funk said.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. A social hour with a cash bar and free cheese donated by Decatur Dairy in Brodhead begins at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.

A comedy show is new territory for the county Dairy Promotion Council, whose biggest annual event is the June dairy breakfast. Unlike the dairy breakfast, the show is not a fundraiser for the organization, Funk said.

After years of low commodity prices and worsening problems across agriculture, the Dairy Promotion Council wanted to do something to promote camaraderie and take farmers’ minds off their struggles, she said.

“Farmers do what they do because it’s their way of life and they enjoy what they do,” Funk said. “I want them to be able to laugh together and find some humor in what’s kind of a bleak situation right now with prices what they are.”