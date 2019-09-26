TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE

Jacob Bobolz snapped open a soybean pod in a 70-acre field across the road from his family’s farm on a rolling ridge south of Janesville.

The pod was still green, but the beans inside were fully formed, almost pudgy between Bobolz’s thick fingers. And many of the plants were beginning to turn yellow, a sign they could soon drop leaves and dry out—if the latest run of rainy weather ends.

Bobolz hopes for more sunshine because his beans are still about a month away from harvest. Some neighbors who were able to plant different varieties earlier have beans that are nearly ready to pick.

“We really need a little more heat in the season to cure these beans. We have got to have that heat,” he said.

A year of wet weather, tariffs and an ongoing trade war with China has left crop prices flat.

Small family farms such as Bobolz’s are looking for some kind of silver lining. But a bright side might be tough to see, considering that some crop analysts predict a late harvest that could spill over into late November or even December.

Analysts also expect lower-than-average yields for both corn and soybeans. And unless there is a major shift in trade policies before winter, prices for corn and soybeans might not offset the costs to grow them.

“For me, the big bright spot this year is that we just got married,” Bobolz said as he looked over a picturesque hillside, eyeing an alfalfa crop that is so far behind he doubts it will produce another cutting before the first freeze.

Bobolz, 26, helps out on his father’s 300-acre farm, a Rock Prairie homestead his family has owned since about 1907.

Just west of the family farm on East Maple Lane Road, Bobolz operates his own farm, which he bought from a neighbor a couple of years ago.

To help pay the bills on his farm, where he grows corn and soybeans, Bobolz works 40 hours a week for Janesville’s Public Works Department.

This year, his family built a new workshop. It’s the first shop Bobolz’s family has had to work on its mostly used equipment. Bobolz dug the foundation himself in between episodes of rain that threw some of his corn crop off course.

In the next few years, Bobolz hopes he’ll get enough financial traction to farm his 150 acres without having to work a full-time job. Yet after a wet spring and early summer delayed some of his planting, now comes a fall that has been nearly as wet as the spring.

This might not be the year Bobolz finds a better footing.

Bobolz looked over his soybean field Wednesday afternoon and saw banks of gray clouds moving in. He dropped the bean pod in his hand onto the ground.

“It holds true what the old adage is. ‘Plant in the dust, and the bins will bust. Plant in the mud, and the crop’s a bust,” he said.

“I just hope it gets better.”

Some analysts say the harvest picture in Rock County isn’t as dour as some parts of the Midwest, particularly in flooded areas along the Mississippi River, where scores of farmers didn’t even plant crops.

Rene Johnson, vice president of agricultural lending at Cross Plains State Bank in Evansville, said Rock County farmers mostly escaped washouts that would have prevented planting.

But she said many farmers and analysts expect the harvest could run late, partly because farmers had so many starts and stops while planting. Some corn crops are still developing, which could affect the yield and rate at which the crops dry—especially if the weather turns cold soon. Yield and quality of the crop both play a role in the prices growers get.

And because the harvest is predicted to run a few weeks to a full month behind schedule, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts, Johnson said farmers could find themselves harvesting multiple crops at once. That, she said, could create a logistical bottleneck for farmers facing a shrinking window between the frosts of late fall and the first snowfall.

National estimates by AccuWeather, the USDA and others show that corn yields might be 168 bushels an acre—significantly lower than last year’s yields. For soybeans, AccuWeather predicts yields will be the lowest since 2013.

Bobolz said he was able to plant some corn before the relentless rains in April and May. That corn should have yields on par with the best growing seasons he has seen, he said.

Another of his corn plantings got a later start, more like June. That crop might yield a harvest on par with national forecasts—150 to 170 bushels per acre. That would mean a mixed year, even if prices were decent, he said.

However, soybeans aren’t fetching a price of $13 per bushel as they were in 2013. As of Wednesday, local cash bids for soybeans were going for $8.09 a bushel, according to Farm City Elevator in Delavan. The same elevator listed a cash bid of $3.49 for October corn.

Give or take 20 cents a bushel, corn prices now are about a half-dollar shy of what many growers consider break-even, Bobolz said.

Bobolz said the county farm bureau’s annual meeting was earlier this week. He said those who attended didn’t complain much about the weather, the prices and the uncertain fall. But try asking a farmer in his field the day before more rain comes in. That’s different.

“With all this downtrend with everything, prices, weather, you hear a lot of people just don’t seem as excited for harvest. They don’t seem as excited for planting. Everything’s just been stressful. Everything’s been a fight,” he said.

“And when you’re planting a crop knowing you’re going to end up having to sell it for below production costs, that’s not something that’s easy to get fired up about.”

Bobolz pictures a lot of area farmers hunkering down and storing their grain in hopes the federal government might make a lasting trade deal with China.

But Bobolz doesn’t have storage for his grain and beans.

“Plus, I can’t really wait to sell,” he said. “I’ve got bills coming due.”