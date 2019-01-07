The application period is now open for the next Alice in Dairyland, a one-year, salaried communications position that aims to promote Wisconsin agriculture.
Alice in Dairyland appears and speaks at many agricultural events, from the State Fair to county dairy breakfasts. She manages dozens of media interviews, maintains a regular social media presence and develops marketing plans, according to a news release.
Alice also must understand the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and share that knowledge with urban and rural audiences, according to the release.
Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents who are at least 21 years old. The job pays $45,000 and includes use of a vehicle for official business, the release states.
Each applicant must submit an application form, cover letter, resume and three references to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Materials are available online.
The winner will be selected in May.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse