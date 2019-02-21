COOKSVILLE

The Low Technology Institute, an agricultural nonprofit located in Cooksville, has opened registration for a series of summer sustainability workshops.

Courses will be offered Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2. Topics include beekeeping, woodcarving, mushroom growing and others, according to a news release.

A folk music jam and documentary screening also are planned Saturday. Wendigo, a farm-to-table restaurant in Stoughton, will offer meals for purchase.

Classes start at $20. For more information, visit the nonprofit's website or email info@lowtechinstitute.org.