The 65th Annual Rock River Thresheree is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6, Threshermen’s Park in Edgerton. Located at 51 East Cox Road, the grounds will open be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
In reaching the milestone of 65th annual, the Thresheree has become a staple in the Milton/Edgerton area, attracting thousands of people each year over the four-day weekend.
Members of the organization are eager to gather after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody is chomping to show off their equipment again,” says Charlie Hendrickson, vice president and director of Rock River Thresheree, Inc. “We’re going to have some unique demonstrations.”
This year’s feature is steam-powered equipment. Much of the equipment is always on the grounds, but other pieces—including a steam shovel brought by the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club in Sycamore, Illinois—will be on display. Hendrickson said he hopes to also have a steam-powered log-hauler from northern Wisconsin.
Another unique feature will be the debut of a fully restored and operating Bucyrus 41B Dragline. Owned by group member Mike Furgason of Edgerton, the 40-ton machine was pulled from a farm in Canada and transported to Furgason’s property where he spent 21 years bringing it back to life.
Hendrickson calls the restored machine a mechanical masterpiece. “What he did there is just unbelievable,” he said of Fergason's work to restore the machine.
Visitors can also expect the usual displays and demonstrations. The Parade of Power is scheduled for 2 p.m. daily in the Natural Amphitheater. The saw mill and shingle mill will be operating and Potato Digging is Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m.
Threshing demonstrations always prove interesting. With the wheat on the ground, organizers bundle it just like they did 100 years ago. “And then we demonstrate how they would thresh the wheat from the straw,” Hendrickson said. Today, this work would be done by a combine.
Adding to the list of things to do at the event, Hendrickson said, “You can drive your first tractor.” This is a popular opportunity for kids. Adults ride along and do most of the operating of the tractor while the kids steer.
The Museum of Agriculture and Industry has working steam engines and antique agricultural equipment. Visitors can see a Steam Powered Pile Driver hourly after starting at 10 a.m.
Also on display will be a log cabin, Sears House, military encampments and a steam calliope, which also operates daily. The Kiddie Pedal Pull, pony rides and barrel train and Cannonball Rides offer even more to do. With so much going on, visitors can easily spend the whole day taking it all in.
To satisfy one's hunger, Hendrickson said, “There’s a crazy lot of food there, and it’s good stuff.”
Breakfast is available as well as chicken nuggets, burgers and sweet corn for snacks or lunch. The sweet corn is steamed. Another favorite is the ice cream bars from Kent’s Big Bar, which has been at the Thresheree for 40 years or more, Hendrickson said. Food is found around the grounds with a dairy building offering malts and other treats.
The organization strives to preserve and share the impact that steam-powered equipment had in bringing the Midwest to its current agricultural leadership standing.
“Before the steam engine,” Hendrickson said, “it was horses. There was no bigger jump in agriculture than from horsepower to steam power.”
That development opened the prairies tiothe cultivation of more grains. “We try to demonstrate that,” says Hendrickson.
Aside from the agricultural equipment and demonstrations, there’s an antique car and truck show and a huge flea market. About 100 cars and trucks will be on display at any one time over the weekend. The flea market is a large draw where visitors can expect to find almost anything imaginable.
Hendrickson said he only knows three people who were at that first Thresheree in 1955. Nevertheless, he calls the Thresheree a reunion for family and friends, all of whom share the same interest.
“We’re not hobbyists,” he explained. “We’re preservationists.”
Admission is $10 for adults. Kids under 12 are free and seniors can attend for $8 on Friday. Parking is free as are shuttles to get to and around the grounds.