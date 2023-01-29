01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

JANESVILLE– A motorist died from injuries after crashing their vehicle into the back of a semi-truck on southbound Interstate-39/90 about 7 p.m. Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said the crash happened near the Racine Street exit in Janesville. The victim’s name has not been released.

