top story 1 fatality in Friday night interstate crash KYLIE BALK-YAATENEN kbalkyaatenen@gazettextra.com Jan 29, 2023 JANESVILLE– A motorist died from injuries after crashing their vehicle into the back of a semi-truck on southbound Interstate-39/90 about 7 p.m. Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.The State Patrol said the crash happened near the Racine Street exit in Janesville. The victim's name has not been released.The crash remains under investigation, with more information expected to be released this week.