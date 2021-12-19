COLUMBUS, Ohio
Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley, Lauren Barnes and Grace Loberg used an extra year of eligibility brought on by the pandemic after deciding they couldn’t leave Wisconsin without winning the program’s first national title.
They won’t have to.
Jump around, Madison.
The fourth-seeded Badgers volleyball team took down Big Ten foe Nebraska on Saturday in a dramatic five-set battle—22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12—to win the school’s first-ever NCAA national championship game before a championship-record crowd of 18,755 at Nationwide Arena.
Wisconsin (31-3) beat the 10th-seeded Cornhuskers (26-8) for the third time this season and seventh time in a row, and came out on top for the first time in four trips to the NCAA championship match.
The difference was a championship match-record total of 24 blocks that tormented and eventually wore out the Huskers.
“That’s something that we worked so hard on all year. ... just getting those blocks,” Rettke said. “Twenty-four blocks—that’s insane, that’s absolutely insane.”
“This was such a hard match to score,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said. “They just stayed with it.”
The Badgers began the fifth set on a 7-0 run that was punctuated by a kill and two blocks on three consecutive points by Rettke, who on Friday was named the national player of the year.
The Badgers thought they had won when outside hitter Madi Kubik hit the ball long, but a successful challenge from Nebraska coach John Cook overturned the call as officials ruled there was a Wisconsin touch at the net.
After a couple of tremendous defensive plays by Nebraska, Rettke terminated the championship point.
“I honestly don’t think it’s set in yet,” Rettke said. “I mean, I kind of imagined, like, dropping to the floor and crying. I kind of just stood there in shock.”
The Huskers, seeking their sixth NCAA title, were all over the Badgers in the first set and led most of the way in the second.
Trailing 13-8 at one point in the second, the Badgers tied the game at 20-20 on a monster block by Loberg and Rettke and then took the lead on the next point, which was only Rettke’s second kill, as part of a 9-3 run.
But behind what Sheffield called the best defense in the nation, Nebraska gave itself numerous opportunities with some incredible digs, battling the Badgers to an epic conclusion of a second set that was tied at 23-23 through 29-29.
As she had done so many times before, with Wisconsin down 29-28, Rettke got a solo block on Nebraska middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, followed by a kill and another block on Stivrins to win the set.
Middle blocker Devyn Robinson had back-to-back kills to seal the third set and put the Badgers one set away from a championship. But the drama was far from over.
Nebraska had a 24-20 lead in the fourth set before the Badgers won three straight points. It took an incredible diving save by Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik to keep the point alive, which was finished emphatically by Ally Batenhorst to send the match to a final set.
The Badgers had 24 blocks to Nebraska’s 10. Neither team hit above .200. Middle blocker Anna Smrek led the Badgers hitting .500 with 14 kills while Rettke hit .290 with 11 kills.
“Epic weekend. Just an epic weekend,” Sheffield said. “I’m so happy for these guys and the other seniors. They came back for a goal and a dream and had some adversity along the way and were rewarded.”
On the first championship point, Barnes, the libero, took a long exhale to calm herself and possibly make the final pass of her college career. But the Badgers had to endure four of them, plus a timeout at 14-11, and then a painstaking challenge after believing they had won.
“During the challenge we kind of just kept making eye contact with each other, looking at each other in the eye, saying, ‘All right, if this doesn’t go our way, we’re still playing volleyball,’” Barnes said. “‘We haven’t done anything yet. The game isn’t over.’”
The second celebration was just as historic as the first.
“I think most of it was just shock,” Hilley said. “You look around, everyone’s crying. You could see how much love there is with every single person on this team. And the fans were incredible. And it’s an amazing moment I’ll never forget just seeing how happy my teammates were. And that’s the best feeling.”