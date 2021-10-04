MADISON
For two tantalizing series, a total of 17 plays over the final nine-plus minutes of the second quarter, Graham Mertz made the plays he believes he can make week after week.
Mertz completed 8 of 10 passes for 115 yards, an average of 14.4 yards per completion, to lead Wisconsin on consecutive scoring drives to help his team pull within three points of No. 14 Michigan at halftime.
“I thought there was glimpses of that happening today,” UW coach Paul Chryst said when asked about Mertz.
For two series, UW’s offense moved the ball down the field easily, first methodically with a 78-yard field-goal drive that took 7 minutes 4 seconds and then with a 63-yard touchdown drive that lasted three plays and 15 seconds.
UW’s offensive momentum died when Mertz suffered a chest injury while being sacked on the fourth play of the second half. Mertz was knocked out of the game and was taken to a local hospital for tests. According to UW, he was released and his status for UW’s game at Illinois is to be determined.
Chase Wolf came in but couldn’t duplicate Mertz’s playmaking ability and UW’s defense eventually faltered in a 38-17 loss.
Mertz’s play on the consecutive scoring drives and the manner in which UW moved the ball will turn out to be nothing more than a tease if the coaches can’t find a way to get the No. 1 line to perform at a higher level for four quarters.
UW for the fourth game this season went with Tyler Beach at left tackle, Josh Seltzner at left guard, Jack Nelson at right guard and Logan Bruss at right guard. Kayden Lyles took over at center for Joe Tippmann, who according to UW officials was poked in the eye during warm-ups.
Michigan’s defensive front, with help from some blitzing, controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game.
The Wolverines got pressure off the edges and harassed both Mertz and Wolf. The interior of the Michigan defense didn’t allow much push.
UW’s called running plays to the backs generated gains of 3, 3, 3, 2, 2, 1, 4, 2, 2, 0, 2, 7, 9, 1, 6, 3, 1, 0, 5, 1, 5, 2, 0.
The totals: 64 yards on 23 carries, an average of 2.8 yards per carry.
Freshman Braelon Allen had the runs of 7 and 9 yards. He has played in only two college games but with a line that is struggling to get much of a push, Allen probably needs more touches.
Chryst doesn’t make knee-jerk decisions or rash moves. So anyone hoping for Chryst to alleviate offensive line coach Joe Rudolph of his duties will be disappointed. Chryst is a grinder. He believes the best way to improve is to hit the practice field and address the issues that are broken.
But does Chryst believe he and Rudolph need to shake up the No. 1 offensive line?
Chryst didn’t sound inclined to overhaul that unit.
“I understand the question,” he said. “And yet I think part of the inconsistency is what gets us in trouble, right?
“And as you go … the guys who are playing, they’re playing because you think they give you the best chance. And I still believe (in) that group.
“I think it’s in them. And we got to bring it out in them.”
Chryst and Rudolph haven’t been able to do that yet.
UW’s tailbacks averaged 4.0 yards per carry (177 yards on 44 carries) in a 16-10 loss to Penn State. They averaged 2.9 yards per carry (67 yards on 23 carries) in the 41-13 loss to Notre Dame and averaged 2.7 yards per carry (57 yards on 21 carries) in the loss to Michigan.
There is no Jonathan Taylor among the tailbacks but the backs are capable of gaining more yards. They generally have little room to run.
And that won’t change and Mertz won’t reach his potential and the playmakers on the perimeter won’t make enough plays for UW to win games until the line play improves.