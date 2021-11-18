MADISON
Ask the Wisconsin players when they realized freshman Braelon Allen was a legitimate Big Ten tailback and you’ll likely get a variety of responses:
When they saw him in the weight room last summer, often stacking more plates on his bar than some of the veterans.
When they saw him on the practice field, a newbie at the position oozing with physical ability.
When they saw him break the 100-yard mark for the first time—with 18 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown at Illinois—in just the third game in which he carried the ball.
For wide receiver Danny Davis, the moment came during a light practice on Aug. 11. The players were in shorts, shoulder pads and helmets inside Camp Randall Stadium. No tackling allowed.
Not close to being in the top three of the tailback rotation and working against other reserves, Allen took a handoff from Danny Vanden Boom, bounced off a defender near the line of scrimmage and headed toward the left sideline. He used his right arm to throw down a defensive back and streaked down the sideline toward the end zone.
“You know which one I’m talking about,” Davis said when asked about his revelation. “He stiff-armed one of our corners and kept running.
“It was like: ‘Oh yeah. He’s got something to him.’”
Allen has carried the ball in only eight of 10 games this season but ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rushing at 92.7 yards per game as UW (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) prepares to play host to Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Allen’s average of 7.1 yards per carry ranks No. 2 among the league’s top-10 rushers, behind only Ohio State freshman TreVeyon Henderson at 7.2 yards per carry.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had his revelatory moment when he studied video of Allen.
“Let me tell you, he does not look like a 17-year-old when you watch him,” Frost said. “It looks like he has been in college for a long time.
“(It) certainly helps that he has a really good line in front of him and a lot of good players around him. Doing the things he is doing is hard to do as a 22-year-old, let alone a 17-, 18-year-old.”
Allen made his first college start last week against Northwestern and rushed 25 times for 173 yards, 6.9 yards per carry, and three touchdowns.
He has broken the 100-yard mark in six consecutive games and is the first UW freshman to accomplish that feat since P.J. Hill in 2006. With a big day Saturday, he can match Jonathan Taylor’s 2018 school-record streak of seven consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing.
Nebraska has a solid run defense this season, allowing 3.7 yards per carry and 132.5 yards per game. The Cornhuskers have allowed only eight rushing touchdowns in 10 games.
“What you want to do on defense is you want to play fast,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “You want to play physical and you want to play violent.
“The physicalness is being willing to put your face on somebody and use your hands. Be physical on the line of scrimmage and be physical on the perimeter.”
The Cornhuskers traditionally have not looked all too physical when trying to combat UW’s ground game.
UW is 8-1 against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten before the 2011 season. The rushing numbers the Badgers have compiled resemble a video game.
In the nine games, the Badgers have rushed 408 times for 2,820 yards—6.9 yards per carry and 313.3 yards per game—and 34 touchdowns.
UW’s top three runners during that stretch were Taylor, Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon, each of whom faced Nebraska three times.
Taylor rushed 74 times for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 9.1 yards per carry and 224.7 yards per game.
Gordon rushed 36 times for 629 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 17.5 yards per carry and 209.7 yards per game. He shredded the Cornhuskers for 216 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries in the 2012 Big Ten title game and then crushed Nebraska with 408 yards and four touchdowns on just 25 carries in 2014.
Ball rushed 82 times for 446 yards and 10 touchdowns, one every 8.2 carries. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 148.7 yards per game.
The Badges were averaging 163.3 rushing yards per game through four games this season and have averaged 269.7 in the six-game winning streak to push their season mark to 227.1, No. 1 in the Big Ten.
Allen is averaging 7.4 yards per carry and 130.8 yards per game and has rushed for eight touchdowns in that stretch.
Nebraska’s defenders know they have to contain Allen on Saturday.
UW tight end Jake Ferguson understands the challenge they face because he remembers his first interaction with Allen, in the weight room.
“Some guys look like Tarzan, play like Jane,” he said. “They don’t really hit.”
Not Allen.
“You watch him on the field and he is running dudes over,” Ferguson said, laughing. “OK, that translates pretty well.
“It is pretty fun. I’ll be blocking and I look over and he is just trucking some dude.”