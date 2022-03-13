As expected, South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seeding in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday night.
This year's bracket expanded to 68 teams for the first time to match the men's field with the play-in games on Wednesday and Thursday. The Gamecocks, who top the Greensboro Region, will face the winner of Howard and Incarnate Word—one of the First Four games.
North Carolina State, Stanford and Louisville also earned No. 1 seedings.
Expanding the field was one of the many changes to the women's basketball tournament in the wake of inequities revealed at last season's tournament. The last four teams invited into the field will play games on Wednesday and Thursday.
Potentially awaiting Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks in the regional final could be Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa in a matchup of two top players in the sport.
“They said that the No. 1 overall seed has an easier path to the Final Four. I don’t see that,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “But I do believe we’re going to play our best basketball from here on out.”
North Carolina State is the seeded No. 1 in the Bridgeport Region and could face second-seeded UConn in the regional final. The Huskies finally are getting healthy with reigning Associated Press player of the year Paige Bueckers working her way back from a knee injury that sidelined her for two months.
Defending champion Stanford headlines the Spokane Region. The Cardinal cruised through the Pac-12 and will try to win a second straight national title. Texas, which won the Big 12 earlier on Sunday, handed the Cardinal one of its three losses this season.
Louisville is the top seed in the Wichita Region. The Cardinals were the most surprising of the top seeds, edging No. 2 seed Baylor after the Bears lost in the Big 12 title game.
In addition to Iowa, Big Ten Conference invitees are Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State.
