In a double-overtime thriller that put UConn’s record streak of women’s Final Four appearances at serious risk, Paige Bueckers came through for the Huskies—and earned a trip home to Minneapolis.
The sensational sophomore scored 15 of her 27 points after regulation, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 on Monday in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to reach its 14th consecutive Final Four.
“Two days ago I said, ‘Win or go home,’ but we won and I’m still going home,” said Bueckers, who missed two months with a knee injury this season. “This is crazy. I’m just so excited no matter the location, no matter where it is.”
Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles from the site of the Final Four in Minneapolis, scored the first five points in the second overtime to lift the Huskies (29-5), who will face defending champion Stanford in a national semifinal Friday night.
Bueckers returned last month from the left knee injury that sidelined her for 19 games, and in eight appearances before this one, she wasn’t quite the same. But against N.C. State, she looked like the player who was named AP Player of the Year in 2021.
“Thank God Paige came back, because she just gives everybody so much confidence and then everybody just kind of played and everybody took turns making plays,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “It was just an amazing basketball game and it was a great showcase for our sport.”
Auriemma said it was one of the greatest games of his Hall of Fame career at UConn. The Huskies were ranked No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 before the tournament; the Wolfpack were No. 3, and both talented rosters shined.
“It was just amazing. ... No one wants to lose,” Auriemma said. “Everyone was making big play after big play. no one backed down from the moment. It’s a shame one of us had to lose. Would be great if both of us could go.”
Jakia Brown-Turner finished with 20 points for N.C. State (32-4).
Louisville 62, Michigan 50—In Wichita, Kansas, Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and the Cardinals (29-4) held off the Wolverines (25-7) to return to the Final Four for the fourth time.
Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals advance to face South Carolina on Friday in Minneapolis.
The Wolverines drew within 52-50 with less than 3 minutes to go when the Cardinals, using nifty ball movement to get out of a halfcourt trap, found Cochran for an easy layup. At the other end, Michigan star Naz Hillmon was called for charging and Cochran added another bucket to give Louisville some breathing room.