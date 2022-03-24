For 40 frenzied minutes Thursday night, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Arkansas played a maddening, muscular style on both ends that took Gonzaga out of its game.
And right out of the NCAA Tournament, far earlier than these Zags expected.
Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and the determined, fourth-seeded Razorbacks dashed No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga’s title hopes with a 74-68 victory in San Francisco.
“We’ve been disrespected the whole year, so it’s just another thing for us,” Williams said. “We saw everything they were saying. We felt like they were dancing before the game.
“That was disrespect for us. We just came into the game playing hard and we had a chip on our shoulder. Every game we do.”
When the buzzer sounded, Notae tossed the game ball into the air in triumph, while Williams flexed and roared near midcourt. Coach Eric Musselman made his way into the stands to find his mother, Kris, for a celebratory embrace as she watched her well-traveled son coaching the Razorbacks in person for the first time.
Notae finished with six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocked shots for the Razorbacks (28-8), who reached the Elite Eight for a second straight year and will face either Duke or Texas Tech in the West Region final on Saturday.
Drew Timme scored 25 points but couldn’t rally the normally high-scoring Bulldogs (28-4), who for the second straight season were favored to win that elusive national title but couldn’t match up with an athletic, scrappy foe. Gonzaga had been undefeated last year before losing to Baylor in the national title game.
Arkansas continually challenged 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren in the paint, and the skinny NBA prospect fouled out with 3:29 remaining. Holmgren scored all 11 of his points after halftime and had 14 rebounds in what might have been his final college game.
Duke 78, Texas Tech 73—Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski moved within one win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his farewell season, thanks to two late baskets by Jeremy Roach that helped send the Blue Devils (31-6) past the Red Raiders (27-10)..
Roach’s two shots were part of a 7-0 run as the steady sophomore came through in the clutch for a second straight game. Duke shot 71% from the field in the second half and made its last eight shots, covering the final 7½ minutes of play.
Paolo Banchero led Duke with 22 points, Mark Williams scored 16 and Roach added 15 to give Coach K his record 100th NCAA Tournament victory. Bryson Williams scored 21 points to lead Texas Tech and Kevin McCullar added 17.
Houston 72, Arizona 60—Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and the Cougars (32-5) led throughout in a 72-60 victory over the top-seeded Wildcats (33-4), moving the Cougars within one win of a second straight Final Four.
With Taze Moore getting into early foul trouble, Shead and Kyler Edwards were both on the court nearly the entire game for the Cougars. Edwards, the Texas Tech transfer who played in the 2019 national championship game for the Red Raiders, had 19 points with five 3-pointers.
After quick consecutive layups by Dalen Terry got Arizona within 64-58 with just over two minutes left, Edwards settled things for Houston with a 3 from the right wing.
Dalen Terry scored 17 points for Arizona, and Pac-12 player of the year Bennedict Mathurin had 15.
Villanova 63, Michigan 55—Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie scored 12—including a key 3-pointer late in the game— as the Wildcats controlled the Wolverines in San Antonio.
Samuels and Gillespie were freshmen during Villanova’s championship run in 2018. Now, thanks to an extra year granted due to COVID-19, they’re the driving force for second-seeded Villanova (28-7), which advanced to the South Region final.
The loss ends a turbulent season for the Wolverines (19-15) and coach Juwan Howard, whose team squeaked into the tournament field only to shine in the first two rounds. Howard was suspended for five games late in the season for hitting Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft during a postgame handshake line.
Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, led Michigan with 15 points and 15 rebounds.