Kansas has trailed for only 24 minutes through its first four games in the NCAA Tournament. And in both its opener against Texas Southern and its regional final against Miami, the margin of victory was more than 25 points.
Yet somehow, the Jayhawks are flying down to the Final Four under the proverbial radar.
Heading into the semifinal with the Wildcats, more attention has been heaped on Villanova, whose quest for coach Jay Wright's third national championship was dealt a blow by a devastating injury to star guard Justin Moore.
You'd never guess the Jayhawks were the only No. 1-seeded team left in the tournament, and even the oddsmakers at Fanduel have made the Blue Devils the favorite to win the national championship.
"I've thought all along that this was a possibility, but I've also thought all along that the margin for error wasn't such where we could get loose and have it be a probability," said Kansas coach Bill Self, back in the Final Four for the fourth time.
“These guys have stayed focused,” Self said. “They've eliminated distractions … and they do play for each other. When we play the way that I think that we're capable of playing, I have total faith that we can play very well."
"They are really, really good," Miami coach Jim Larrañaga marveled, "and especially in running the floor. They've got so many terrific athletes who all can handle the ball. And then they've got David McCormack on the inside."
Ochai Agabji and fellow wings Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson have the unique combination of athleticism, versatility and range. And Remy Martin—the Midwest Region's most valuable player—has given the Jayhawks another dimension at point guard with his breakout performance. McCormack and fellow post Mitch Lightfoot give the Jayhawks options in the paint and a deep bench is ready.
"On the (Big 12 tournament) podium in Kansas City, like, we were saying we weren't done yet," said Agbaji, a first-team All-American and the Big 12 player of the year. "Obviously we had more to accomplish with six more. But on this podium, here (in Chicago), it was like we've gotten to this point and now it's just roll the ball out there and go play in the Final Four."
Villanova locked up its trip to the semifinals when it beat Houston in a 50-44 slugfest. It's the seventh Final Four appearance for the Wildcats—including one from the 1970s that the NCAA forced them to vacate—and gives Jay Wright a chance to join some rare company by winning his third national championship.
The list that would stand ahead of him? Wooden with 10, Krzyzewski with five and Kentucky's Adolph Rupp with four.
“It feels great to be going back to the Final Four. It never gets old,” said Wright, whose 2016 team beat Kansas and North Carolina on the way to the title and whose 2018 team beat the Jayhawks again in the Final Four before topping Michigan for the championship. “It is a dream of every player and coach in college basketball. It’s the ultimate.”
The Wildcats will be without Justin Moore, though, after announcing Sunday that their second-leading scorer would have surgery this week for a torn Achilles tendon. Moore was hurt in the final minute of the win over the Cougars.