MILWAUKEE
There was no Minnesota Nice in Gabe Kalscheur on Sunday.
“Really never liked Wisconsin, to be honest,” Kalscheur said after making a handful of big shots for Iowa State in its 54-49 victory over Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I mean, I have family from there, but I’m a Minnesota-raised man.”
Sunday’s victory was a particularly satisfying moment for Kalscheur, a 6-foot-4 transfer from the University of Minnesota who knows Wisconsin senior Brad Davison from their days growing up around Minneapolis.
Kalscheur scored 22 points as 11th-seeded Iowa State (22-12) surprised third-seeded Wisconsin (25-8) in the Badgers’ backyard, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a bruising, defensive-minded victory at the Fiserv Forum.
Kalscheur went 10 for 19 from the field; the rest of the Cyclones combined for 10 made field goals. But those were gaudy numbers compared to Wisconsin’s.
With freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn watching from the bench, his left ankle in a boot after a first-half injury, the Badgers shot 2-for-22 from 3-point range. All-American sophomore guard Johnny Davis—who by all accounts appears headed next to the NBA draft as a potential lottery pick—missed all seven of his long-range shots after suffering a leg injury in Friday’s victory over Colgate.
And the swarming Iowa State defense forced the Badgers—the national leader in turnovers per game—into 17 miscues, more than twice their average and their highest total in three years.
“Shot the ball uncharacteristically poor today,” said Badgers coach Greg Gard, whose team lost three of its final four games. “Turned the ball over. We’re No. 1 in the country in fewest turnovers. Today we were not.”
The term “grit” gained popularity in the Wisconsin athletic department when the football team used it to describe its hard-charging, defensive-oriented style of play. But on Sunday, Iowa State’s grit was much tougher.
Izaiah Brockington added 10 points as Iowa State—which won just two games last season—advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 and the sixth time in school history. The Cyclones will play 10th-seeded Miami in the Midwest Region semifinals on Friday in Chicago.
“We didn’t set out for a certain win total or to do anything based on what transpired in the past,” said first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, a Milwaukee native who once was head coach at Burlington Catholic Central. “What we did set out to do is restore pride to a program that I love so much, our players do and has a rich history.”
Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, led Wisconsin with 17 points, and Davison finished with 12. But the Badgers shot a season-low 29.8% from the field and had their lowest point total since a 53-46 loss to Virginia on Nov. 23, 2018.
The Badgers led by one after Chris Vogt’s rebound dunk with 18:09 left. But the Cyclones responded with an 11-2 run. Kalscheur’s 3 put Iowa State ahead to stay, and Brockington’s jumper made it 38-30 with 10 minutes left.
The Badgers pulled within five on Davis’ two foul shots with 3:09 to go, but the rally fizzled from there. Hunter made two free throws and Kalscheur added another one from the line to help the Cyclones hold on.
“They played a really good pressure defense. They did a really good job of taking away passing lanes,” said Davis, who was 4 for 16 from the field. “We just straight up missed shots and didn’t share the ball the way we were supposed to.”
Hepburn hurt his left leg after contesting Hunter’s layup with 4:37 left in the first half. He grabbed his leg after he landed and had to be helped off the court.
CYCLONES 54, BADGERS 49
IOWA ST. (22-12)
Jones 1-2 0-2 2, Kunc 1-4 4-5 7, Brockington 4-15 2-2 10, Hunter 1-10 2-2 4, Kalscheur 10-19 1-3 22, Conditt 1-4 2-2 4, Grill 2-4 0-0 5, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 11-16 54.
WISCONSIN (25-8)
Crowl 1-4 0-0 2, Wahl 3-6 2-3 8, Joh.Davis 4-16 9-11 17, Davison 3-7 5-7 12, Hepburn 0-3 0-0 0, Neath 0-3 1-2 1, Vogt 2-2 0-0 4, Carlson 0-1 2-2 2, Jor.Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Lindsey 0-1 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 19-25 49.
Halftime—Iowa St. 27-26. 3-point goals—Iowa St. 3-14 (Grill 1-3, Kunc 1-3, Kalscheur 1-4, Brockington 0-1, Hunter 0-3), Wisconsin 2-22 (Jor.Davis 1-3, Davison 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Lindsey 0-1, Hepburn 0-2, Neath 0-2, Crowl 0-3, Joh.Davis 0-7). Rebounds—Iowa St. 32 (Kunc, Hunter, Conditt 6), Wisconsin 33 (Joh.Davis 9). Assists—Iowa St. 12 (Hunter 5), Wisconsin 7 (Davison 4). Total fouls—Iowa St. 25, Wisconsin 18. Attendance—17,500 (17,500).
Wisconsin 67, Colgate 60—On Friday, Davis offered a simple explanation for how Wisconsin stepped up during the late going to avoid a first-round upset: “We just stopped being lazy on defense and non-fundamental. That’s all it was.”
“At least he’s honest,” Gard said.
Davis scored Wisconsin’s last 14 points and finished with 25 as the Big Ten co-champion Badgers came from behind Friday night.
Wisconsin trailed by as many as five in the second half before going on a 10-0 run and holding Colgate scoreless for more than seven minutes.
After shooting 3 of 11 in the first half, Davis caught fire when the Badgers needed him. Steven Crowl’s 3-pointer put Wisconsin ahead for good at 53-52 with 8:08 left.
Tyler Wahl added 15 points and nine rebounds for Wisconsin.
Nelly Cummings scored 20 points and Tucker Richardson had 15 for Colgate, which shot 10 of 22 from 3-point range to nearly topple Wisconsin.
BADGERS 67, RAIDERS 60
COLGATE (23-12)
Records 3-6 1-2 7, Cummings 8-20 2-2 20, Ferguson 1-6 0-0 3, Richardson 5-13 0-0 15, Moffatt 1-4 0-0 3, Lynch-Daniels 2-4 0-0 5, Woodward 1-3 3-3 5, Thomson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 6-7 60.
WISCONSIN
Crowl 2-6 0-0 5, Wahl 7-18 1-1 15, Joh.Davis 8-20 5-5 25, Davison 1-5 2-2 4, Hepburn 3-6 1-2 8, Vogt 3-4 0-2 6, Carlson 2-3 0-0 4, Neath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 9-12 67.
Halftime—Wisconsin 28, Colgate 28. 3-point goals—Colgate 10-22 (Richardson 5-10, Cummings 2-6, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Moffatt 1-1, Ferguson 1-4), Wisconsin 6-17 (Joh.Davis 4-10, Crowl 1-3, Hepburn 1-3, Davison 0-1). Rebounds—Colgate 33 (Records, Richardson 7), Wisconsin 35 (Wahl 9). Assists—Colgate 14 (Cummings 6), Wisconsin 15 (Hepburn 5). Total fouls—Colgate 13, Wisconsin 10. Attendance—17,500 (17,500).