The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them.
But news worsened for many other teams in the league Thursday, including Minnesota, which placed Karl-Anthony Towns—who previously revealed that COVID-19 caused the death of seven of his relatives, including his mother—on the health and safety protocols list.
Towns also missed time last season because of a positive test.
“Can’t catch a ... break,” Towns wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are continuing discussions on whether to change the current protocols about returning to play after a positive test—something that typically has taken 10 days or more in most cases. Nothing has been finalized.
Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said Thursday that James Harden has cleared the protocols, but he said the Nets don’t expect any other players still in the protocols to come out in time for the game. That would include Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer.
Brooklyn planning to play on Saturday was a positive sign, as was Chicago coach Billy Donovan announcing after practice Thursday that the Bulls no longer have any players on the protocols list. The Bulls had as many as 10 on that list last week.
But the numbers continued rising around the league, with 101 players in the protocols as of Thursday night. The Timberwolves now have seven.