Treasury employee charged in leak
WASHINGTON—A Treasury Department employee was accused Wednesday of leaking confidential banking reports of suspects charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and an unidentified high-ranking colleague was cited in court papers as a co-conspirator but was not charged.
Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a senior official at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, is accused of leaking confidential suspicious activity reports to a journalist, whose name was not disclosed in court papers.
According to the government, the material included reports on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and political consultant Rick Gates.
UK, EU agree to take more Brexit time
BRUSSELS—European Union leaders gave themselves several more weeks—perhaps until the end of the year—to clinch a friendly divorce with Britain before their separation, after a Brexit summit Wednesday avoided any friction but also produced no tangible results.
British Prime Minister Theresa May provided none of the substantial new proposals that EU Council chief Donald Tusk had urged her to bring to the table, giving the 27 other leaders little more than a plea for goodwill.
Officials said there were hints that Britain might consider extending a post-Brexit transition period beyond the proposed 21 months to make talks on a future trade relationship easier.
Migrant detention facility stays open
HOUSTON—The U.S. government has quietly reached a new agreement to keep open a 2,400-bed detention facility used to detain immigrant mothers and children, in a lucrative arrangement for a private prison company and the tiny South Texas town where it’s located.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month signed a contract with the city of Dilley, where the South Texas Family Residential Center opened in 2014. Dilley signed a contract at the same time with CoreCivic, the private prison operator that runs the detention center, the largest facility of its kind in the U.S.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse