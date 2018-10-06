Pope OKs study amid abuse scandal
VATICAN CITY—Pope Francis has authorized a “thorough study” of Vatican archives into how a prominent American cardinal advanced through church ranks despite allegations that he slept with seminarians and young priests, the Vatican said Saturday in its first response to allegations of a cover-up within the papacy.
The Vatican said it was aware that such an investigation may produce evidence that mistakes were made, when evaluated with today’s standards. But it said Francis would “follow the path of truth, wherever it may lead.”
The statement did not address specific allegations that Francis himself knew of sexual misconduct allegations against now ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in 2013 and rehabilitated him anyway from sanctions imposed by Pope Benedict XVI.
At least 50 dead in Congo tanker fire
KINSHASA, Congo—At least 50 people were killed and more than 100 were badly burned when a tanker truck in Congo collided with another truck and, as villagers rushed to collect the leaking fuel, burst into flames, witnesses and officials said Saturday.
Faced with one of the country’s deadliest traffic accidents, President Joseph Kabila ordered three days of national mourning “in this particularly painful moment for the Congolese people.”
The accident occurred overnight in the village of Mbuba, not far from Kisantu city and about 124 miles southwest of the capital, Kinshasa.
The fire quickly spread to nearby homes, Congo’s health ministry said in a statement. An investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle blamed for deadly wildfire
CLOVIS, Calif.—Authorities say a California wildfire that killed two firefighters and destroyed nearly a dozen buildings in Northern California was caused by a vehicle.
The U.S. Forest Service on Friday said investigators determined that a hot catalytic converter ignited dry roadside vegetation. Investigators haven’t identified the vehicle.
The Ferguson fire began July 13 along Highway 140 in the Sierra National Forest, about 45 minutes northeast of Fresno. It was contained in August after burning nearly 97,000 acres in two national forests and Yosemite National Park.
More than 3,000 firefighters battled the blaze, which injured 19 people, destroyed 10 buildings and closed Yosemite for weeks at the height of tourist season.
Report: Saudi writer killed in Turkey
ISTANBUL—Turkish investigators believe a prominent Saudi journalist who contributed to The Washington Post was killed in “a preplanned murder” at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, the Post reported Saturday night, citing two anonymous officials. Saudi authorities had no immediate comment.
One Turkish official also told The Associated Press that detectives’ “initial assessment” was that Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the consulate, without elaborating.
Khashoggi, who lived in self-imposed exile in the U.S. for the last year, vanished Tuesday while on a visit to the consulate. His disappearance threatens to upend already-fraught relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and it raises new questions about the kingdom and the actions of its assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom Khashoggi wrote critically about.
Khashoggi, a longtime Saudi journalist, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist, has published controversial work in the ultraconservative kingdom.
Interpol seeks its missing president
PARIS—Interpol said Saturday it has made a formal request to China for information about the agency’s missing president, a senior Chinese security official who seemingly vanished while on a trip home.
The Lyon-based international police agency said it used law enforcement channels to submit its request to China about the status of Meng Hongwei, 64. Its statement said the agency “looks forward to an official response from China’s authorities to address concerns over the president’s well-being.”
China, in the midst of a weeklong holiday, has yet to comment on the security official’s disappearance.
The South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong newspaper, has suggested that Meng may have been the latest target of an ongoing campaign against corruption in China.
