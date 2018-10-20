Throngs of protesters demand new Brexit vote

LONDON—Hundreds of thousands of protesters opposed to Britain’s impending exit from the European Union marched through central London on Saturday, demanding a new referendum and to have a say on the government’s final Brexit deal with the EU.

Organizers said another public vote is needed because new facts have come out about the costs and complexity of Britain’s exit from the bloc since voters chose to leave in 2016.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Saturday’s protest was a “march for the future” for young Britons, including those who were too young to vote in 2016.

Detroit police remove 63 fetuses from funeral home

DETROIT—Police removed the remains of 63 fetuses from a Detroit funeral home and regulators shuttered the business amid a widening investigation of alleged improprieties at local funeral homes.

Authorities said they found 36 fetuses in boxes and 27 others in freezers during Friday’s raid at the Perry Funeral Home. The remains were found after state regulators received an anonymous letter.

Inspectors said they found “heinous conditions and negligent conduct” at the Perry Funeral Home, including numerous failures to certify death certificates and obtain proper burial permits.

Georgia police officer fatally shot near school

SNELLVILLE, Ga.—A Georgia police officer has been killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school.

News outlets reported multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for suspects following the Saturday afternoon shooting near Snellville.

Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney, 30, died at a hospital. He had been with the department for nearly three years.

