Suspected ricin sent to Pentagon
WASHINGTON—Authorities at a Pentagon mail screening facility found two envelopes Monday suspected of containing ricin, a poison made from castor beans, and turned them over to the FBI for further analysis, officials said Tuesday.
One envelope was addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who is traveling in Europe this week, and the other to the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson, a defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of FBI release of its findings.
Neither envelope entered the Pentagon. The mail screening facility is on the Pentagon grounds but separate from the main building.
Melania Trump opens Africa tour
ACCRA, Ghana—Melania Trump opened her first big solo international trip as U.S. first lady on Tuesday with a wave, a smile and a baby in her arms, aiming to promote child welfare during a five-day tour of Africa.
She arrived in the West African nation of Ghana after an overnight flight from Washington and quickly made her way to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.
Mothers at the hospital for her visit received gifts of teddy bears nestled in white baby blankets, personally handed out by the first lady. The items carried the logo of “Be Best,” the child well-being initiative Trump launched last May.
With the Africa visit, the first lady aims to take “Be Best” and its focus on opioid abuse and online behavior to an international audience.
Siblings accused of revenge killing
MINNEAPOLIS—An hour after visiting their grandmother in the hospital, three people took their revenge on the man they believed put her there, authorities said.
Murder charges filed in Olmsted County District Court on Friday say the threesome went to the Rochester, Minnesota, home of Brandon M. Arndt in the wee hours of Sept. 10. Malcolm J. Woods allegedly covered his shoes and hands with plastic bags, went to the door and shot Arndt in the face.
Woods, 27, of Rochester, is jailed and charged with murder along with Kielah S. Parsons, 34, of Rochester, and Darien K. Klindworth-Woods, 19, of North Mankato, Minnesota. All three suspects are grandchildren of a disabled woman who lived next door to Arndt, authorities said.
The three believed that Arndt, 38, had caused harm to their grandmother, 71-year-old Rosetta Barnes, that led to her being hospitalized, the charges read.
According to the complaint, Arndt’s mother told police there was a loud knock at the door, then a loud bang and the sound of her son falling to the ground. Officers arrived about 4 a.m. to the home in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE. and found Arndt shot in the face at close range.
Arndt’s mother told police that her son would help Barnes with maintenance around her home, pick up groceries and help her with her medication.
Shortly before the shooting, Woods, Parsons and Klindworth-Woods were shown on surveillance video leaving the hospital where Barnes was being treated, the complaint said. At a convenience store, Parsons bought snacks and left with extra plastic bags.
The charges say the three drove to Arndt’s home, and Woods put the plastic bags on his hands and feet before walking up to the residence. A single gunshot rang out, and the suspects drove away.
Woods threw the bags in a trash can and sold the gun to another man, charges say.
———
©2018 Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse