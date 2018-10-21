US says general was shot by Taliban
WASHINGTON—The Pentagon has confirmed that U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Smiley was shot in a Taliban attack that killed two Afghan leaders in Kandahar province last week.
U.S. military spokesman Cmdr. Grant W. Neeley provided no other details. The Washington Post reported earlier Sunday that Smiley was recovering after suffering at least one gunshot wound while he was inside the Kandahar governor’s compound.
Smiley was assigned in the summer to lead a Kandahar-based command with a mission to train and advise Afghan security forces and help with counterterrorism operations in southern Afghanistan.
Second suspect sought in shooting
SNELLVILLE, Ga.—Two teenage suspects, including one who is still being sought by police, are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer who was killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a school, police said Sunday.
Authorities said they believe Tafahree Maynard, 18, fatally shot Officer Antwan Toney, 30, on Saturday afternoon in the Snellville area.
Maynard remained at large early Sunday and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He faces charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.
A second suspect, Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a firearm at an officer during the pursuit after Toney’s fatal shooting.
Congo attack leaves at least 15 dead
JOHANNESBURG—Congolese rebels killed 15 civilians and abducted a dozen children in an attack at the epicenter of the latest deadly Ebola outbreak, Congo’s military said Sunday, as the violence again forced crucial virus-containment efforts to be suspended.
“It will be very hard to stop the outbreak if this violence continues,” said the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, Peter Salama.
Allied Democratic Forces rebels attacked Congolese army positions and several neighborhoods of Beni on Saturday and into Sunday, Capt. Mak Hazukay Mongha told the AP. The U.N. peacekeeping mission said its troops exchanged fire with rebels in Beni’s Mayangose area.
Polish populists lead local elections
WARSAW, Poland—The governing populist party, which has repeatedly clashed with European Union institutions, was the top vote winner in local elections Sunday, according to an exit poll, but it was headed to lower support than it got in Poland’s 2015 parliamentary elections.
The Ispos survey said that in lower level elections for provincial assemblies, the ruling conservative Law and Justice party received the highest backing, with 32.3 percent. In the 2015 national elections it had almost 38 percent support.
Opposition supporters said they hope this is a sign the tide is turning. Some commentators also suggested that this indicates the ruling party will not be able to win majority support in Poland and will have to find a way to coexist with the opposition.
Dozens hurt in floor collapse at party
CLEMSON, S.C.—The floor of a condominium clubhouse near Clemson University collapsed during a large private party early Sunday, hurtling dozens of people into the basement, authorities said.
About 30 people were taken to local hospitals after the center of the floor caved in at the clubhouse near the South Carolina university. Clemson City Police said nobody was trapped and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Video posted on social media shows a large part of the first floor falling as people danced, causing many of them to tumble to the floor below.
