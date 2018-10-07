5,000 Indonesians feared missing
PALU, Indonesia—Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, seeking answers as the death toll from the twin disasters reached 1,700 and officials said they feared more than 5,000 others could be missing.
Indonesia’s disaster agency said the number of dead had climbed to 1,763, mostly in Palu.
Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said efforts to retrieve decomposed bodies in deep, soft mud were getting tougher and that some people might have fled or been rescued and evacuated.
More than 8,000 either injured or vulnerable residents have been flown or shipped out of Palu.
Brazil’s far-right candidate faces runoff
SAO PAULO—A far-right former army captain who expresses nostalgia for Brazil’s military dictatorship won its presidential election by a surprisingly large margin Sunday but fell just short of getting enough votes to avoid a second-round runoff against a leftist rival.
Jair Bolsonaro, whose last-minute surge almost gave him an electoral stunner, had 46.7 percent compared to 28.5 percent for former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s Superior Electoral Tribunal said after all the votes were counted. He needed over 50 percent support to win outright.
Bolsonaro’s strong showing reflects a yearning for the past as much as a sign of the future.
Pro-Russia leader elected in Bosnia
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina—Pro-Russia Serb leader Milorad Dodik won a race to fill the Serb seat in Bosnia’s three-member presidency, deepening ethnic divisions in a country that faced a brutal war 25 years ago.
Preliminary results Sunday gave Dodik 56 percent of the vote and his main opponent, Mladen Ivanic, 42 percent. The projections were made with 44 percent of ballots counted. Complete results are expected today.
The election was seen as a test of whether Bosnia would move toward integration in the European Union and NATO or remain entrenched in rivalries over a war that killed 100,000 people and left millions homeless.
Gay marriage ban voided in Romania
BUCHAREST, Romania—A referendum aimed at putting same-sex marriage further out of reach in Romania was invalidated Sunday after a quick tally showed too few voters cast ballots, election officials said.
The weekend vote on a constitutional amendment that would have changed the definition of family to make marriage a union between a man and a woman instead of between “spouses” required voter turnout of at least 30 percent for the result to stand.
Election officials said after polls closed that only 20.41 of eligible voters participated. The turnout threshold never was close to being reached all day, a trend that gay rights group Accept said showed citizens “want a Romania based upon democratic values.”
Scott Wilson of ‘Walking Dead’ dies
ATLANTA—Actor Scott Wilson, best known for his roles as an itinerant murderer in “In Cold Blood” and as moral compass Hershel Greene on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” died Saturday after battling leukemia. He was 76.
The news came Saturday night in a statement issued by “The Walking Dead” comic book’s official Twitter. “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away,” it read. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”
Though Wilson struggled to make a name for himself as a character actor for much of his career (“There were some dark holes in my—I don’t know if you want to call it ‘a career’—in my time out here,” he said in 1996.), he landed supporting roles in 1969’s “Castle Keep” and “The Gypsy Moths,” 1971’s “The Grissom Gang” and 1972’s “The New Centurions.”
No Columbus Day in Columbus, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The largest city named for Christopher Columbus has called off its observance of the divisive holiday that honors the explorer, making a savvy move to tie the switch to a politically safe demographic: veterans.
Ohio’s capital city, population 860,000, will be open for business Monday after observing Columbus Day probably “for as long as it had been in existence,” said Robin Davis, a spokeswoman for Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther. City offices will close instead on Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 12 this year.
The decision to stop observing the holiday was not triggered by the national movement to abolish Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day as a way of recognizing victims of colonialism, Davis said.
