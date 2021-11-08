In the end, it was a win for NASCAR. Was it “The Best Season Ever,” as promised by broadcast partner Fox? No. But NASCAR should pop the champagne—everyone else did.
Its newest Cup Series champion put together one of the best seasons in NASCAR history and capped it with a proper party at Phoenix Raceway, which finally got to fully showcase its $178 million renovation.
The pandemic limited attendance to just over 8,000 at Phoenix a year ago, when the track hosted its first championship weekend. On Sunday, the sold-out track in the desert had 10 times that number spread through the stands, the infield and the tents lining Rattlesnake Hill.
Kyle Larson capped his comeback from a seven-month NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur with a title-clinching win—his 10th this season, the most since Jimmie Johnson in 2007.
The crowd egged on his wife, Katelyn, as she shot-gunned beers on the championship stage. Larson snagged a Captain Morgan cocktail at “The Barn,” the at-track party-space dreamed up by Jeff Gordon as a spot where winners can share a post-race toast with fans.
Almost two years later, The Barn at last was rocking.
Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes got slightly intoxicated following his Friday night win. Two nights later, Larson told his wife she needed to pace herself; he himself had vowed not to let the crowd draw him into recreating Rhodes’ evening.
“NASCAR fans, they love drinking,” Larson said, half a cocktail sitting next to him.
Larson had plenty of partying ahead of him as NASCAR on Monday whisked him to Los Angeles to promote its new champion. The first stop was a NASCAR celebration during the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Lakers.
On Tuesday, Larson will tour the Coliseum to promote NASCAR’s newest wild idea: Next season will open with a Feb. 6 exhibition race on a quarter-mile short oval built inside the sprawling venue one week before Los Angeles hosts the Super Bowl less than 10 miles away at SoFi Stadium.
Larson, via his new championship, will be the main promoter of NASCAR’s charge into the vast media market.